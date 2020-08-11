Two killed, three injured in major blaze at Jorhat

HT Bureau

JORHAT, Aug 10: Two persons were killed and three others were injured seriously when a major fire broke out at AT Road near Tocklai Bridge area of Jorhat on Sunday night.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati informed that 13 fire tenders from Jorhat and neighbouring districts Sivasagar and Golaghat were pressed into service to douse the inferno.

The blaze which began at about 11.30 pm was extinguished at about 4 am.

Fire fighters are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire which gutted two buildings, one two storey and the other three storeys.

“A major fire incident at Thakur Bari area of Jorhat town in which 13 fire tenders of State Fire & Emergency Service, ONGC, Indian Air Force (IAF), NRL and from near by districts engaged to control the fire. Five injured persons were shifted to JMCH out of whom two have expired,” the DC said.

The two buildings were those in which the Singhi Scooter Spare Parts Shop was located and it spread to Pawan Furniture by its side.

Among those who died were Gomti Devi (72) and Satyanarayan Agarwal (75).

The injured who have been shifted to Dibrugarh AMCH are Mahendra Agarwal (58), Krishna Gopal Agarwal (55) and Usha Singhi (50). The casualties all belong to the Singhi family, owners of the Singhi Scooter Spare Parts, from whose house the fire had spread.

A fire fighter said that apart from the fire tenders in Jorhat, fire fighters had come from Teok, Titabar, Mariani and as far as Amguri in Sivasagar district.

He further said that gas cylinders in the house had burst apart from burning of electronic goods, tyres and furniture. The damage was yet to be assessed.

This is the second major fire to break out, the first being in the night of August 5 when the top floor of the Zilani household at Old Balibat was gutted. No casualties were, however, reported.

Two minor fires one at the Purana Masjid at old Balibat had occurred the next day sourced tobacco short circuit and similar and at the Marwari Thakurbari, both of which had been put out by the people.