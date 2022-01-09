Two Kin of Nimatighat Ferry Capsize Victims Get Govt Job

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: Chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday handed over appointment letters to the next of the kin of those who lost their lives in the Nimatighat ferry capsize incident in the Brahmaputra at a simple function, held at the conference hall of chief minister’s office, in Janata Bhawan here on Saturday.

It may be noted that the ill-fated ferry which met with an accident at Nimatighat on September 8 last was carrying passengers to Majuli. However, 89 passengers were rescued and three namely Parimita Das, Indreswar Bora and Dr. Bikramjit Baruah lost their lives. Following the incident, the State Cabinet which met on December 10 took the decision to give government jobs to the family members of those who died in the accident.

Sarma handed over the appointment letters to Madhumita Das, sister of late Parimaita Das and Ruprekha Bora Senapati, widow of late Indreswar Bora.

Madhumita Das has been appointed as an assistant professor at SCERT while Ruprekha Bora Senapati has been appointed in a Grade IV job in a school in her home district.

Though Dr. Bikramjit Baruah was the third victim of the capsize incident, since he was a physician in a government hospital, his family would keep getting the full salary till the superannuation of the deceased, an official statement said.

The chief minister during his brief interaction at the programme said that his government as a token of its empathy and sensibility to the loss of human lives and to give succour to the families decided to provide government jobs to the eligible family members of the deceased.

He also asked the Education department to work with the Finance department to ensure that the appointees get their first salary on time, without having them to approach any department for their salary.