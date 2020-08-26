Two MLA among fresh 1973 positive cases

Corona toll mounts to 260 with 8 more deaths

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: The state has recorded eight more corona deaths taking the toll in the pandemic to 260 in the state. The count for COVID-19 positive cases in the state jumped to 94,592 on Tuesday with report of fresh 1,973 cases.

Two MLAs- Congress MLA and former minister Ajanta Neog from Golaghat and AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita from West Guwahati have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday as many as 1973 fresh cases have been reported during the past 24 hours.

“Demise of 8 Covid patients- Usha Das (70), Aparna Roy (48), Nayana Das (21) of Kamrup M; Labanya Bhuyan (65) of Nalbari; Masfil Hussain (55) of Baksa; Ajay Kr Gupta (40) of K A’long; Jhantu Deb (46) of Golaghat, Bishnu Biswas (55) of Majuli Folded hands,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

In a tweet, the health minister informed that the state’s positive rate is now 5.75%. Of fresh cases, 510 cases were reported from Kamrup M, 149 from Cachar, 132 from Jorhat, 121 from Kamrup (R) and 116 cases were reported from Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, 1724 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after recovery on Tuesday. The state has now 19,515 active positive cases after recovery of 74,814 positive patients.

AGP MLA from West Guwahati constituency Ramendra Narayan Kalita has tested COVID-19 positive. The swab samples of Kalita was tested following his illness since Monday. He is now being treated at Gauhati medical College and Hospital (GMCH), official sources here said.

Congress MLA and former minister Ajanta Neog has tested COVID-19 positive. Neog has also been admitted to the GMCH. A total of 3394 Assam Police personnel have tested positive till Monday. 2,863 police personnel have recovered, additional director general of police (law and order) GP Singh said.

DRDA office sealed in Diphu

After eight employees of DRDA tested positive for COVID-19, the district administration has sealed the Diphu DRDA to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The positive result of the employees was released by Diphu Medical College & Hospital on August 24.

The DRDA office was sealed from the evening of August 24 from 5 pm and will stay shut till September 6.

Meanwhile, 24 more have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karbi Anglong taking the total number of positive cases to 669 in twin hills of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. The number of recovered was 548 and the active was 114 and deceased was 7.

Assam Women’s University declared restricted zone

Two more COVID-19 positive juveniles of the Observation Home, Jorhat out of the eight who had fled from the NID Covid Care Centre where they had been lodged have been found and brought back.

Another boy had been brought back on Monday. A total of 28 out of 60 inmates of the Home located have tested positive and one staff.

Meanwhile, the Assam Women’s University located at Rowriah has been declared a restricted zone due to one teacher testing positive. She had attended the executive council meeting of the University recently.

As per the order the university would be a restricted zone from August 25 to August 30 and all normal activities of the university would remain closed.

All those who have come into contact with her have been asked to get themselves tested.

Seventy-eight (78) people were found COVID-19 positive in Jorhat district on Tuesday thereby the total number of positive cases in the district rising up to 4531.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati informed that all 78 positive cases were without travel history and 18 among them were from Jorhat town. The total number of active cases in the district on Tuesday was 1605, the DC further said.

Covid testing of teachers, staff begins in Dibrugarh

The COVID-19 testing of teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges began in Dibrugarh district from Tuesday.

The testing is being carried out across the state following education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directive that teachers and employees of all educational institutions in Assam from primary school to universities will be tested for COVID-19 and those found negative will have to rejoin work on September 1.

In Dibrugarh district, as many as 7,527 teachers and staff will have to undergo the RT-PCR covid tests. Among them are 3,427 teachers and employees of 1,565 primary, middle english and tea garden schools, 2,900 teachers and staff of high and higher secondary schools and 1,200 teachers and staff of 13 colleges and 20 junior colleges. As many as 20 health teams have been formed to carry out the testing.

COVID tally rises to 1,991 in Hailakandi

18 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 1,991.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 18 positive cases, 15 have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) while three under RT-PCR. Altogether 1,045 cases have been found positive under RAT with over 50 per cent without travel history. 1,555 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases is 421.

Six COVID-19 positive patients have breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Nine deaths at SMC&H have been declared as ‘non-COVID’ by the State level Death Audit Board.

111 COVID-19 afflicted persons are under home isolation. Of the 17,792 swab samples taken, 14,976 have tested negative. Swab results of 990 persons are awaited.

Meanwhile, the district administration intensified swab samples collection under RAT. 40-45 mobile medical teams have fanned out to different parts of the district. The administration has set a target of collecting 2,000 swab samples per day.