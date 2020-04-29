Two more COVID-19 cases in state, number touches 37

Bongaigaon dist joins corona list ** State’s first positive patient yet to be discharged from hospital

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 28: Two more persons, including a young girl tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases to 37 even as family members of COVID-19 victim, Foijul Hoque Barbhuiya, were released from institutional quarantine on Tuesday morning after completion of 24 days’ quarantine period.

Both the positive patients are secondary contacts of attendees of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. Currently, there are total 9 active cases in the state.

A person from Goalpara district, secondary contact of a Markaz attendee, has tested #COVID positive. The number of #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 37. Active hospital cases 9,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in tweet on Tuesday morning.

Goalpara district has already been categorised as Red Zone as it has reported a total 5 cases. All of the cases are directly or indirectly related to Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz.

Earlier on the day, a 16-year girl from Bongaigaon district tested COVID-19 positive. The girl is the secondary contact of a NIzamuddin Markaz attendee, Sarma said.

This is the first COVID-19 case from Bongaigaon district. Though neighbouring Goalpara and Dhubri districts reported COVID-19 cases and both the districts were declared as red zone, Bongaigaon district remained unaffected by Coronavirus.

Till now 27 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in Assam after they had completely recovered from the disease.

With 9 patients, Golaghat district has reported highest number of cases. On the other hand Morigaon, Nalbari and Dhubri reported 6 and 4 cases respectively.

Among the total 37 cases, 27 have already been discharged from the hospitals. One person from Hailakandi died at Silchar Medical College on April 10.

The first patient from the state is yet to be discharged. Jamaluddin, a 52-year old man from Karimganj district tested COVID-19 positive at Silchar Medical College and Hospital on March 31. The person is also battling with cancer and diabetes.

Meanwhile, family members of COVID-19 deceased Foijul Hoque Barbhuiya have been released from institutional quarantine after completion of 24 days quarantine period on Tuesday morning.

Disclosing this, joint director of health services, Dr. Ramesh Chandra Dwivedy said all the five members of the COVID-19 victim have been discharged from institutional quarantine this morning after their swab results tested negative for the third time.

Dr. Dwivedy said all the formalities were observed before they were discharged and they would now be put under home quarantine till May 6. “Necessary instructions have been given to them to follow the home quarantine rules and regulations,” he added.

Officials of district administration, health functionaries and police personnel clapped as the family members, including children walked out of the institutional quarantine on way to their home.

The COVID-19 victim had arrived from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah Haj on March 18 and had links with the Nizamuddin event in Delhi after which he was placed under home quarantine.