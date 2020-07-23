Two more die in Assam floods, 26.31 lakh affected

90% areas of Kaziranga still under floods, 120 wild animals killed

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 22: The flood situation in Assam remained grim as two more persons died on Wednesday taking the death toll in the second wave of floods to 115, including 26 casualties in various landslides in the state.

Altogether 26,31,343 people of 2,525 villages under 75 revenue circles of state’s 26 districts have been affected in the second wave of floods.

The National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, district administrations and local people have rescued 452 persons since Tuesday by deploying 80 boats across the state.

Till Tuesday, more than 24.19 lakh persons were suffering due to the deluge across 24 districts.

A total of 1,15,515.25 hectares of crop area has been damaged due to the floods.

One person died at Baghbar in Barpeta district and another at Morigaon on Wednesday, according to the official bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Dibrugarh, Nimatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri, Dhansiri at Numaligarh (Golaghat), Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur), Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul (Nagaon), Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta), Kushiyara at Karimganj and Sankosh is flowing above the danger level at Golokganj in Dhubri district.

A total of 26 districts out of state’s 33 districts are reeling under floods: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath,Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri. South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, West Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts.

Goalpara is the worst affected district with 4,68,460 population of 282 villages under 4 revenue circles being affected followed by Barpeta with 3,81,522 of 250 villages under 4 revenue circles being affected in the floods.

In Morigaon district, a total of 3,08,571 of 309 villages under 4 revenue circles have been affected while in South Salmara district a total of 2,78,041 people of 68 villages under 2 revenue circle have been affected in the second wave of floods.

In West Karbi Anglong district, a total of 6.805 people of 30 villages under Donka revenue circles have been affected in the floods.

The affected people have been taking shelter at highlands, national highways and embankments. The authorities are running 391 relief camps, where 45,281 affected people have been taking shelter.

90 per cent area of Kaziranga National Park are still under flood water. A total of 120 animals, including nine one horned rhinos were killed in the flood related incidents while the authorities rescued 147 animals, including hog deer, an official report of the park said.

Of 223 forest camps, 126 have been affected and five have been shifted to safer places.

In Rajiv Gandhi Oranga National Park, 18 forest camps out of 40 have been affected in the floods.

In Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, 12 camps have been inundated while four camps have been shifted to safer places.