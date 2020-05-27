Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Bokajan, number reaches 9 in KA

By: Rupojyoti Mahanta

BOKAJAN, May 26: Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bokajan taking the tally of positive case to 4 in Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.

With the two fresh cases, the total number of positive cases in twin hills has gone up to nine.

Both the patients were under quarantine at Hotel Dhansiri in Bokajan upon their arrival. However, they are asymptomatic and had no complain of any discomfort since arrival, health officials said.

Gidion Momin (25) returned from Bengaluru on May 20 and deboarded from the special train in Chaparmukh Railway Station in Nagaon district. He was subsequently sent to Dhansiri Hotel for quarantine and his swab samples were tested positive on Tuesday.

Another returnee Bharat Mahato (29) arrived from Bihar on May 22 and was under quarantine in the same hotel.

Both the patients have been shifted to Diphu for further care.

The old building of Diphu Civil Hospital has been converted into a COVID-19 care centre. This 50-bedded care centre would ease pressure on hospitals grappling with the corona crisis. Earlier, the positive patients of the hill district were shifted to COVID hospital either in Golaghat or Nagaon district.

Earlier, Mahindra Hemron, a returnee who arrived from Chennai and was under quarantine at Hotel Priyanka tested positive for COVID-19 in Bokajan on Sunday.

Another returnee Prem Tamang from Bokajan sub-division tested positive for COVID-19 in Diphu. He was under quarantine in Hotel Singashon upon arrival and is the first COVID-19 positive patient in Karbi Anglong.

Meanwhile, the Bokajan administration has declared both the hotels as containment zone and has sealed the premises banning entry and exit of people as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, 67 of the 154 returnees under quarantine have tested negative and 4 have tested positive in Bokajan. The swab samples of all returnees collected and reports awaited, the official said. The number of positive case in West Karbi Anglong stands at 4 and no fresh case has so far been reported on Tuesday.