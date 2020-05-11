Two more test positive for COVID-19, total touches 64

Some areas of Fancy Bazaar, GMCH likely to be declared as containment zone

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 11: Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the Guwahati city on Monday taking the total number of positive cases to 64.

Following this, the state administration is considering to seal some specific areas of Fancy Bazaar and some wards of GMCH even as there is no official for declaring the areas as containment zones till Monday night.

“Alert- 2 persons are tested #COVID19 + in Guwahati. One originally hails from Morigaon, while other is from Guwahati itself. Total #COVID19 patients in Assam 64,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Monday.

According to the report, one Mangra Sawhney (50), an employee of a hotel at MS Road in Fancy Bazaar, was tested positive for coronavirus.

A pharmacist Raju Jain brought him to MMCH on Sunday, where the doctors took his samples on Sunday. Sawhney has complained of fever, cough and vomiting for the past one month.

Surprisingly, the doctors allowed him to go home without asking him to go quarantine after swab test.

Sawhney, who stays in a rented house at Bhutnath along with eight other labourers, meanwhile, was admitted to MMCH.

Following this, the Kamrup metro district administration is likely to announce some areas of Fancy Bazaar as containment zone to prevent the spread of the virus.

Another patient Amarjyoti Deka (24) hailing from Monoha Gaon under Jagiroad police station in Morigaon district, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Deka has been undergoing treatment at Neurology department of the GMCH since April 24.

A PG student of the GMCH Dr Dr Likhitesh DS tested positive for coronavirus on May 8.

After Deka tested positive on Monday, the district administration is likely to announce containment zone in the GMCH ward.

Meanwhile, five more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital(MMC) here.

“Glad to share that 5 #COVID19 patients of Bongaigaon, who were admitted at MMCH, are discharged today. Total discharged patients are 39 now. So far, 64 total cases in Assam, while active cases are 22, as one person who had tested positive here had left for Bihar. #AssamCares”, Dr. Sarma tweeted.

So far the state has reported 64 coronavirus cases and 39 patients have been released from hospitals. With two deaths, the total number of active positive cases in the state stands at 23.

Meanwhile, 12 persons with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 have been shifted to isolation wards in Nagaon.

Of 12 people, 7 from Kampur Kochuwa and Rajagaon area, three from Juria Dagaon and one from Haiborgaon while another person is from Bihar.

More than 5,350 people have been put on home quarantine while 125 people have been admitted in isolation wards.