Two Notorious Drug Dealers Held

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 18: In two separate operations, Nagaon police arrested two drug dealers from Shimaluguri under Haiborgaon TOP and Panbari under Dhing PS on Thursday night.

Police subsequently seized 40 numbers of codeine phosphate syrup bottles and 4 soap cases suspected heroin from those drug dealers, sources said.

Sources claimed that based on a tip off, Dhing police led by OC Dhing PS conducted a raid at the house of one Jahirul Islam at Panbari village under the PS and seized 4 soap boxes filled with suspected heroin and a motorcycle from his possession. Police immediately arrested Jahirul.

In the second drive, Nagaon Itachali as well as Haiborgaon TOP police arrested notorious drug dealer Alom Ali alias Adom near at Shimaluguri area on Thursday while he was carrying the drugs from Nagaon towards Goroimari. Police immediately seized more than 40 numbers of codeine phosphate syrup bottles and his motorcycle too.

Significantly, when a police team chased him, trying to escape from police, Alom increased his speed limit and finally fell down from his motorcycle for which he got a fracture on his right arm, sources said, adding that he was shifted to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for urgent treatment.

It is pertinent to mention that the drug dealer was arrested two times earlier by police for illegal trading of drugs and other narcotics substances, sources said.