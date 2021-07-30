Two NSCN (K-YA) militants shot dead in Arunachal Pradesh  

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 29: Two militants belonging to the NSCN (K-Yung Aung) faction were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kottam forest in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Thursday. Providing details about the operation, Assam Rifles informed that based on specific intelligence input received regarding presence of active cadres of NSCN (K-YA) in the general area of Kottam forest, a special joint operation was launched by a team of Khonsa Battalion, Assam Rifles along with Tirap police. Two automatic assault rifles including one MQ series rifle, one M-16 rifle, two country-made gun, one 9mm pistol, one Chinese hand grenade, ammunition, and other warlike stores were also recovered during the operation.

The Assam Rifles in a statement said, “A group of approximate 10 hardcore armed insurgents of banned outfit NSCN (K-YA) led by self-styled captain Rocky Thapa, NSCN (K-YA) commander of Tirap district has been active in the area for the past one month. The group had been victimising the innocent villagers of Kollam, Lomlo, Kolagaon, and Lamsa villages under Khonsa and Deomali circles by extorting money in the form of house tax and threatening them with dire consequences if the villagers did not pay the extortion money. The nefarious activities of the group kept on increasing to an extent that they started hitting and threatening the village committee members.”

Notably, it was learned that the group was constantly threatening civil contractors engaged in the construction of roads in Deomali circle to pay extortion money. The villagers approached the security forces with their information and asked them for help.

“To tighten the noose on the activities of the cadres, security forces beefed up the surveillance to monitor their movements. This operation has caused a huge dent in the nefarious activities of the banned outfit. The continuous efforts, relentless pursuit, and joint operations by Assam Rifles and Tirap police to apprehend various underground cadres operating in Tirap district trying to disrupt peace and harmony have been paying huge dividends,” the statement added.