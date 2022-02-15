Two Pick Up Vans Involved In Cattle Trade Burnt Down

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 14: Two pick up vans which had been seized by police at Pulibar Police Station late on Sunday night, were burnt down in the wee hours of Monday in front of the police station.

Police had seized the two pick-up vans carrying 10 cows at Moubandha outskirts on the National Highway-715 under Pulibor Police Station.

The police has been suspecting that the vehicles may have been burnt down to get rid of possible evidence.

A police source stated that acting on specific information a police team from Pulibor Police Station stopped the two vehicles and found five cows each in the vehicles.

The source said that the five persons who were found in the two vans failed to produce any documents regarding the transportation of the cattle and reportedly told the police that they brought the cows from Kokilamukh area on the Brahmaputra bank here and were transporting to Ambagan in Nagaon district.

The five men were detained and legal action was initiated as per relevant provisions of law, the source added.

The five persons have been identified as Pinku Kalita, Idul Ahmed, Biren Choudhury, Rakesh Saha and Aizul Islam.

The cattle had been unloaded in the police station premises.

The trucks were seen to be burning in the wee hours on Monday.

Though the fire was doused by fire-tenders but one vehicle was completely damaged and the other was partially damaged, the source said, adding that police suspected people involved in illegal cattle trade were behind the incident. Investigation was on in the case.