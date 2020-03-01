Two rhinos released in Manas National Park

Population of rhino has gone up to 43 in the national park

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 1: Two female rhinos were translocated to Manas National Park (MNP) from Kaziranga National Park under Indian Rhino Mission-2020 on Sunday.

The translocation of rhinos is aimed at rejuvenating the population of one-horned rhinoceros in picturesque Manas National Park located at the foothills of Bhutan.

The two rhino calves that were shifted to Manas Park, had been rescued from Bagori Range of Kaziranga National Park during the flood fury.

The rhinos were carried in a special van and released at Bansbari range of the national park amidst presence of officials from forest department, forest staff and local peoples from the area.

With the transaction of two rhinos, the population of rhino has gone up to 43 in the national park.

The two sub adult female rhinos have been translocated in the central pit of Bansbari range of the national park. The rhinos were transported over night from the Kaziranga National Park with a strict security and veterinary surveillance as per the protocol along with translocation process members from the various teams formed by the Translocation Committee comprised of officials and staff from the state forest department, Asian Once, AFPE, WWF-India, WTL Aranyak and other organisations accompanied the team amidst distance of approximately 280 km overnight to reach Manas around 2.30 am.

This is the third round of rhino translocation under the Indian Rhino Vision 2020.

The rhinos have been released under the supervision of the experts and all the operations was conducted under the guidance of Mt Anindya Swargowari, CHD Forest, BTC.

The release operation started from around 7 am and the rhinos got finally released to the wild around 8 am. The translocated rhinos are ear notched per the IUCN SSC Asian Rhino specialist guideline after identification and monitoring. A special team has been tasked in Manas for regular monitoring of the rhinos as per the translocation protocol for Assam.

The Indian Rhino Vision (IRV) 2020 a joint program of forest department, Wild Wide Fund for Nature India WWF-India, International Rhino Foundation (ORP) and Bodoland Territorial Council in collaboration with many other organisations.

The IRV 2020 programme was one of the key factors that helped Manas NP to get hack its UNESCO (Natural) World heritage Site status back in 2011.