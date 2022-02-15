Two Runaway Thieves Caught By Police At Tocklai

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 14: The two suspected thieves who had fled while being produced in Jorhat Court on February 12 were caught on Monday by police of Lichubari police outpost at the Tocklai, Cinnamara area here.

The two had been caught by security at the Assam Agricultural University on Friday on the suspicion of them being thieves and were handed over to the police at Lichubari police outpost. The two brothers identified as Suna Nayak and Uma Kanta Nayak, residents of Tocklai ran away from the court as their handcuffs had been unlocked by the police.

It may be mentioned here that a number of burglaries and break-ins had occurred in the Assam Agricultural University campus quarters in recent times.