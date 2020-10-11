Two suspected drug peddlers arrested in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 10: Two persons have been arrested on Sunday from two different places of Jorhat on charges of drugs peddling and possession of suspected psychotropic substances.

Jorhat police station officer in charge Ananta Nath stated that Niranjan Debnath (36) of Phansi Ali, Railway Line area was nabbed after a raid was conducted in his house and about 310 gms of suspected Ganja and 1.6 grams of suspected narcotics materials were recovered from his possession.

In another drive by police, Upen Das, of Randhonijan under Pulibor Police Station on the western outskirts here, was apprehended with approximately 1.985 Kg of suspected ganja, the OC said.

Both the accused persons have been booked under relevant Sections of the NDPS Act and suspected narcotics items seized.