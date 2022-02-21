Two Tax Inspectors Held On Graft Charges

HT Bureau

Morigaon, Feb 20: Two tax inspectors were arrested by sleuths of the chief minister’s Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Cell from Assam’s Morigaon district on corruption charges.

In the first case, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against Sonit Borthakur, superintendent of Taxes, Morigaon who demanded a sum of Rs 30,000 (Thirty Thousand) from the complainant for absolving him from tax liability and penalty.

The victim was sternly told by Sonit Borthakur, to pay the said amount as bribe, through one Rajesh Kumar Gupta, his close confidante.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for taking necessary legal action against Borthakur.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption near the hospital of the complainant and Rajesh Kumar Gupta was caught red handed after he had collected the bribe money of Rs 30,000/- from the complainant, on behalf of Sonit Borthakur on Saturday.

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of Rajesh Kumar Gupta on Saturday in the presence of the independent witnesses.

A case has been registered in ACB PS on 19/02/2022 vide ACB P.S case no. 06/2022 u/s 7 (a)/12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 ( as amended in 2018) and 120(B) IPC against the duo.

In another case, one more tax inspector was arrested on Saturday for allegedly demanding a bribe from a private hospital for some official work, sources said.

His residence in neighbouring Nagaon was also searched by the Vigilance sleuths. (With inputs from PTI)