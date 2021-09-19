Two ULB militants fall prey to police bullets  

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 18: Two members of the newly-floated United Liberation for Bodoland (ULB) militant outfit were reportedly killed in an encounter with the police at Lungsung in Kokrajhar district early on Saturday morning.

According to source, the police had carried out a search operation against the ULB militant organisation inside the Ultapani forest area along the Indo-Bhutan border area of Kokrajhar district since late evening where an encounter was held between police and ULB militant organisation cadres in the early morning on Saturday.

After a few moments of the cross firing, two bodies were found in the spot having serious bullet injuries and were immediately rushed to the Rup Nath Brahma civil hospital Kokrajhar where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The source added that the slain cadres were involved in extortion along the greater Bishmuri areas in the district since a few days ago.

The deceased were identified as Janak Kumar Brahma (23) of Bagribari Parbatjhora subdivision and Jwngsar Mushahary (23) of Salguri near Patgaon.

As per source, slain Jwngsar Mushahary was arrested on Thursday evening when he met with a road accident near Aflagaon village under Serfanguri police station.

Jwngsar Mushahary was a former cadre of NDFB-S and now doing a small business in his locality.

The police administration in Kokrajhar said that Jwngsar Mushahary and Janak Kumar Brahma were killed in an encounter with police at Lungsung area inside the Ultapani forest area in Kokrajhar district early on Saturday morning.

Addressing the reporters on Saturday at a press conference held at SP office in Kokrajhar, additional SP Kokrajhar Surjeet Singh Panesar told that duo were active member of the newly floated United Liberation for Bodoland (ULB) militant outfit organisation and they were at an encounter with police while they were trying to flee from the hands of police.

He said that the duo were arrested by police on Thursday evening near Aflagaon under Serfanguri police station.

Two pistols, two magazines, eight live ammunition,13 empty cartridges, 8 hand grenades, Rs 18000, several objectionable materials including clothes were recovered from the slain ULB cadres and a makeshift camp was also busted during the search operation.

