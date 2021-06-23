Two weekly special trains to run from Guwahati to Jammu Tawi 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 22: Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run two weekly special trains between Guwahati and Jammu Tawi from the month of June-July. Moreover, one weekly summer special train will run between Agartala and Secunderabad for two trips each in June-July.

The special trains are:

Train No. 05651 Guwahati – Jammu Tawi weekly (Lohit Express) special will run w.e.f. July 12 leaving from Guwahati at 1:10 pm on every Monday to reach Jammu Tawi at 1:00 pm on the third day. In return direction, Train No. 05652 Jammu Tawi – Guwahati weekly special will run w.e.f. July 14 leaving from Jammu Tawi at 10:45 pm on every Wednesday to reach Guwahati at 11:45 pm on the third day.

Train No. 05653 Guwahati – Jammu Tawi weekly (Amarnath Express) special will run w.e.f. June 30 leaving from Guwahati at 1:10 pm on every Wednesday to reach Jammu Tawi at 1:00 pm on the third day. In return direction, Train No. 05654 Jammu Tawi – Guwahati weekly special will run w.e.f. July 2 leaving from Jammu Tawi at 10:45 pm every Friday to reach Guwahati at 11:45 pm on the third day.