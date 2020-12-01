Typical Karbi house inaugurated at Langvoku picnic spot

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 1: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chairman Longki Timung inaugurated a typical Karbi house at Langvoku waterfall picnic spot at Langvoku on Tuesday.

Langvoku waterfall was spotted by members of Jakve Asong, an NGO working for promotion of tourism in Karbi Anglong and editor Kiri Ronghang of ‘Samphri Kimi’, a vernacular daily and villagers of Langvoku, 23 km off here.

With support from KAAC and Langvoku Waterfall Development Committee (LWDC), the site has become one of the picnic spots with road connectivity and footbridge across Chomna River already being made.

In the public meeting held with the villagers of Langvoku, chairman Timung emphasised on the need of education to children.

“Without education the future of our children is bleak and we should impart education to our children,” Timung said.

Editor, ‘Samphri Kimi’, Ronghang said the Jakve Asong NGO has first spotted the site. It was then the villagers of Langvoku decided to develop the place. Within one-year road connectivity from Manja has been made. Toilet and bathroom facilities are coming up for the convenience of visitors.

He urged the members of LWDC and villagers of Langvoku to maintain cleanliness and free of plastic and polythene bags and show hospitality to visitors. The development of Langvoku will generate income for the villagers.

Amlokhi SBG Dorsing Terang, social worker Jemson Rongpi, village headman of Amreng Engti village, Semson Engti, LWDC president Jiten Engti and secretary Bikrom Terang attended the programme.