Udalguri Gorkha Sammelan women cell formed 

UDALGURI, Aug 9: The Udalguri district Gorkha Sammelan has formed its women cell with Heera Mishra as president, Anju Devi as working president and Tamanna Sarma as general secretary. In a meeting held under the presidency of Pawan Luitel at Udalguri office of AGS, the leaders of AGS expressed their optimism with the new committee. The meeting was conducted by Purna Kirat Rai, the general secretary of the committee. Kuber Chandra Chetry the adviser, Lakshmi Sedai the general secretary, Krishna Kanta Mizer, a renowned artist of Udalguri and others were present on the occasion. Lakshman Adhikari, the president of Udalguri district Nepali Sahitya Sabha, Mohan Rout general secretary, Somraj Sonar the president of Udalguri district AAGSU and others were also present on the occasion. Rishiram Pokhrel, the vice president of the BTR committee of AGS has expressed that the women committee will do precise work for the development of women in the region.