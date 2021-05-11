UG Brahma gets cabinet berth, demand for Islary’s inclusion gets louder

UPPL to push for Govinda Basumatary’s inclusion

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 10: Family members of Urkhao Gwra Brahma have expressed happiness for inclusion of Brahma in Himanta Biswa Sarma led state council of ministers on Monday.

Brahma was elected to the Assam assembly from Chapaguri constituency on UPPL ticket. He defeated BPF candidate Hitesh Basumatary.

Elder brother of UG Brahma, Putul Chandra Brahma has extended sincere thanks to the newly sworn chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

UG Brahma hails from Chalani Batabari near Dotma in Kokrajhar. Brahma was ex Rajya Sabha MP and former ABSU president.

Elder brother of Brahma has hoped that the newly formed government will be able to work for massive development and welfare of the citizens across the state.

He said that the new government must dedicate their services towards social integration and mass development in the state.

Meanwhile, several organisations of Bodoland Territorial Region including Nath Yogi Students Union, Sutradhar Sanmiloni and SC students’ union of BTR area have demanded inclusion of Lawrence Islary, MLA from Kokrajhar East constituency of UPPL party in the council of ministers of Assam cabinet which was sworn in on Monday.

Leaders from the organisations demanded early induction of Islary in the Assam cabinet to represent the Kokrajhar district in the state.

Islary defeated senior BPF leader and former Assam minister Pramila Rani Brahma in the assembly elections.

Leaders urged the UPPL chief Pramod Boro and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to induct Islary in the Assam cabinet in days to come.

Meanwhile, the All Bodo Students Union welcomes the formation of the new government by the BJP, AGP & UPPL alliance in the state.

In a press statement, ABSU president Dipen Boro has extended congratulation to the 15th chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team of ministers who have taken oath on Monday.

“The ABSU is hopeful the new government in Assam will strive for the peace, harmony and all round development of the downtrodden communities and to address their issues and to strengthen the newly formed BKWAC in a speedy manner in the state,” ABSU said.

The BTR accord has many provisions to be implemented by the government of Assam and Centre, union stated.

The All Bodo Students of (ABSU) hoped that the new government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma will implement the entire BTR accord clauses for the socio-economic and educational development in the Bodoland Territorial Region in letter and spirit.