UG Brahma visits Chirang district to assess developmental schemes

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 20: Minister for handloom and textile, sericulture, soil conservation and welfare of plan tribes and backward classes (BTC) Urkhao Gwra Brahma on Sunday visited various developmental projects of the soil conservation, sericulture and handloom and textile departments in Chirang as guardian minister of the district.

During his visit to the district, the minister Brahma inspected the boulder pitching work being constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore under RIDF by the Chirang soil conservation division at Dhaladanda and Jharbispani area in Bijni civil sub-division. He also inspected the Mojati Riverine Land Development project located at Shyamthaibari and assessed the progress of the projects. Thereafter, he inspected the Muga Plantation Centre of Subaijhar and Somaina Regi-Regang Sombai Samity of Shantipur Birinchiguri to review their functioning status.

Talking to media persons while visiting the Muga Plantation Centre, the minister stated that the government would take all possible steps for increasing muga production in the state. For immediate construction of boundary wall surrounding Muga Plantation Centre, he assured of providing a scheme under his disposal. Stressing on commercialisation of Bodo people’s traditional garments, he said that artisans should produce products by always maintaining quality so as to have good marketing experience at the national level.

He also had interaction with the authorities of Muga Plantation Centre and Members of the Sambai Samiti in order to boost their confidence for quality production and to address their issues.