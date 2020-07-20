UGC, NCTE to develop Edu sectors in Manipur: Minister

HT correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 20: University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) have been urged for development of education sectors in Manipur on Monday. Manipur Education Minister Dr Thokchom Radheshyam who is at New Delhi currently, informed this to HT correspondent on Monday. He added that he had called on the Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof Rajnish Jain at his office chamber in Dwarka, New Delhi.

During the meeting, Dr Radheshyam asserted that he impressed upon Prof Jain to grant the recognition of Dhana Manjuri University (DMU) under Section 12 (B) of UGC Act at the earliest to facilitate availing grants and funds from UGC and other funding agencies in the state. Notably, the DMU is a cluster university established in 2018 by the Manipur government which has already received 2(F) recognition under the UGC Act.

Manipur minister further said that he also met the Chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Vineet Joshi to discuss about the prevailing conditions of the Dana Manjuri College of Teacher Education, Imphal (DMCTE) and Hindi Teachers’ Training College, (HTTC) Imphal at NCTE Office, Dwarka, New Delhi. Notably, screening of Hindi films in the cinema halls have been banned by an insurgent outfit in Manipur since 1998. During the meeting the Minister said that he had also apprised the Chairperson, NCTE about the steps taken by the State Government in making good of the shortcomings of the institutions and for restoring the recognition granted to the BEd Course of DMCTE and for conducting Hindi Shakshan Parangat Programme of HTTC considering the importance of the institutions in the State and the education system.

To a question on the progress of the meeting and improvement of academic atmosphere in the state, the Minister said that the Committee Meeting will be held soon and is hopeful that the Ministry will work for the development of the education sector in Manipur.