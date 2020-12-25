UK returned tests corona positive in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 25: Just as it seemed that there was a decline in the spread of Covid 19 infections, a scare has erupted in Jorhat with an UK returned testing positive for the deadly virus on Thursday.

Asfakur Rahman, a resident of Rajabari, who tested positive for the virus has already infected his maid Tutumoni and both have been admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Roshni A Korati said that the administration had yesterday received information regarding Asfakur Rahman returning from the UK.

“After receiving the information, we have traced the person and collected his sample as well as from the contact persons (family members and maid working in their home). Rahman and Tutumoni tested positive,” Korati said.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the Rahman has been infected by Covid 19 or its more transmissible variant which has emerged in the UK recently.

The DC said that their samples will be sent to NIV, Pune to check if it is the new strain of COVID-19.

“On enquiry, the person has told that he had reached Jorhat on the night of December 13 and remained isolated for seven days. But after seven days, he visited a local shop twice. Samples from the concerned shop will be collected today,” the DC further said.

Korati said that Asfakur Rahman’s RT PCR sample was collected in Delhi on December 13 after he reached Delhi from UK and it had was negative.

Tutumoni (Contact positive) is domestic help staying in Asfakur Rahman’s house. Rahman works in UK and lives there with his family. He had returned home alone to visit his parents.