UKLF cadre held, weapon seized

HT Correspondent

KOHIMA, March 1: Security forces of Spear Corps in a joint operation with state police apprehended one cadre of UKLF near Canan Veng, Moreh, Manipur on February 27.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces launched a joint operation with Manipur Police and apprehended one suspected cadre of UKLF. On further checking one AK-47 rifle, three magazines and 184 live rounds of 7.62mm calibre were also recovered from their possession. The apprehended cadre along with recoveries was handed over to Moreh police station for further investigation.