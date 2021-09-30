Ulama delegation meets CM

HT Correspondent

Hojai, Sept 29: A delegation of the Assam State Jamiat Ulama led by president Mustaque Anfar on Tuesday evening handed over two memorandums to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma related to different issues with regard to minority communities within the state and requested him for immediate solution of the same, a press release from Assam State Jamiat Ulama stated here on Wednesday.

As per the release, the delegation further had a detailed discussion with the CM on various aspects relating to minority communities like education, land, scholarship, eviction and rehabilitation, agarwood business, etc.

In the discussion the delegation put much emphasis on the eviction drive recently carried out at Gorukhuti and Dholpur areas in Darrang District and raised concerns over the evicted minority people who have been chased from their homes.

The delegation requested the chief minister that whenever the government carries out eviction drives, they should also think on humanitarian grounds on the rehabilitation and health services to the evicted ones.

