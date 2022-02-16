ULB Elections | 91 File Nominations In Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 15: Altogether 91 candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday in three Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in Sivasagar Election Districts comprising three Municipality Boards (MB) – Sivasagar, Amguri and Demow.

In Sivasagar Municipal Board 43 filed nominations on Tuesday for its 14 wards. The BJP list announced on Monday by the district BJP president Mayur Borgohain did not include any member of the last ward commissioners except one. The candidates in the list are – Nur Jahan Begum, Suraovi Saikia, Nawal Kishore Khandelia, Samir Dutta, Bonti Hazarika, Smritirekha Dutta, Upoma Borra, Mrinalini Konwar, Jyoti Dutta, Faujia Naznin Khan and Juli Pator while the party leaves three wards to AGP and the candidates are Sanjib Bora, Shariffuddin Ahmed and Dipu Hazarika. The last Sivasagar MB was formed by the BJP with the support of 3 independent candidates.

Indian National Congress fielded 8 candidates leaving the rest six wards to AJP. The candidates are- Ashfia Ullah, Nazmin Ahmed, Mustak Ahmed, Nikunja Dutta, Juri Kalita, Himamoni Das, Imran Ullah, Ranjumini Gogoi. Asom Jatiya Parishad has fielded Pritam Barua, Anup Bhattacharjya and Subhom Agarwala for three wards.

Raijor Dal has fielded 13 candidates leaving only one to an independent candidate in (Ward no 5). The candidates are Ashifa Jaman Ahmed, Ziaffrul Islam Bora, Tahsina Karim, Krishnali Dutta Hussain, Rupa Bora, Manika Das, Momi Baruah, Biswa Khanikar, Sangeeta Baruah, Ajoya Gogoi, Nawab Zehidul Haque, Madhumita Singha Bharali and Gayatri Rajkonwar. Dipak (Manos) Bhagawati, an independent candidate filed his nomination for Ward no 11.

For 10 wards of Amguri MB 25 filed nomination papers. BJP is fielding Plabita Hira, Dwijen Barua, Rina Das, Amrit Agarwala and Anamika Baishya while AGP is fielding Manoshi Bora, Ratul Mahanta, Sangeeta Das, Nitumoni Saikia Changmai and Ranjuma Bharali. Aam Aadmi Party is fielding a candidate-Dr Bindu Pratim Dutta in Amguri MB’s ward no 10, the first in the whole district while the party, according to sources, will lend support to a few other independent candidates. In Demow 23 filed nomination papers for its 10 wards out of which 4 were independent candidates.