ULFA guide dyke in damaged state, 11 villages will submerge 

HT Correspondent

LAKHIMPUR, June 4: The guide dyke which was constructed by the United Liberation Force, Assam (ULFA) during the 90’s extending from Jorkhat Bonia Gaon via Nagar gaon to Nepali gaon has been in damaged condition.

The dyke known as ULFA guide dyke has been connected to the eastern embankment of the Ranganadi River under Pachim Telahi Gaon Panchayat in Lakhimpur.

Concerned persons are of the view that the 11 riverside villages under Panigaon and Pachim Telahi Gaon Panchayat might be submerged in the imminent flood.

According to the officials of Pub-Ranganadi Baan Suraksha Committee, the water resources department has not repaired the SDRF guide dyke for the last seven years. They also alleged that the former MLA of Lakhimpur Utpal Dutta did not give least importance to repair the dyke. They hoped the new MLA of Lakhimpur Manab Deka will take immediate action to repair it.

It is to be mentioned that failing to repair the dyke would result in breaching by the imminent flood.

Sources said that breaching of the dyke by the flood will create problems for about 983 families of the 11 villages like Amtola Major Chapori, Adarsha Milanpur, Milanpur, Patharichuk, a part of Jorkhat Bonia, Major Chapori, Nagargaon, a part of Bhereki, Pokadol, Pub-Amtola, Shantipur, etc.