Ulfa-I leader Jibon Moran arrested on extortion charge

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, April 30: Dibrugarh police on Friday arrested senior Ulfa-I leader Jibon Moran for allegedly extorting money from Dibrugarh-based businessmen.

A case was registered at Milan Nagar police outpost for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from Vikash Kumar Mishra.

A case no 1197/19 u/s 387 read with Section 66 (D) IT Act was registered against him in Dibrugarh police station.

Moran was produced to Dibrugarh district and session court on Friday and he was remanded to five days police custody.

According to sources, Vikash Kumar Mishra was once arrested for stamp paper forgery case. He is a tax consultant in Dibrugarh.

On Wednesday, Jibon Moran was taken into the custody of the troops of 3 Corps in Dimapur after he entered Indian border through pillar number 163-164. Moran was taken to Laju army camp for interrogation.

The army took him to their camp when he entered Laju village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

After spending three decades in Ulfa-I, Jibon Moran returned to mainstream. He was one of the top functionary of Ulfa-I, who has worked in different organisational posts.

Sources said he was interrogated by the Central intelligence agencies at the army camp.

Ulfa(I) in a press statement stated that Jibon Moran’s health condition was not so good and as a result he will be relieved from all his position and returning back his home for treatment.

The outfit has allowed Jibon Moran to return home after he requested to retire on ‘medical grounds’. Moran was a top functionary of ULFA(I) who was a part of many operations. He was also the outfit’s finance secretary.

His return will be a big boost for the security forces and for Indian government to strengthen the peace process with the outfit.

The 65-year old Jibon Moran underwent training in Burma after joining the ULFA in 1984 and saw various blows to the outfit, including Operation Bajrang in 1990, Operation All Clear in Bhutan in 2003.

Moran, a resident of Uban village in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district, who is known to be unable to walk for long distances in the hills for his deteriorating health.