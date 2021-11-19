ULFA (I) reiterates ‘sovereignty’ demand

Himanta refutes media report regarding readiness to talk sovereignty



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: Days after extending a unilateral ceasefire for another three months, the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) has reiterated its core demand for ‘sovereignty of Asom’.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the outfit reiterated that its hitherto 42 years long struggle for ‘Independence’ of Assam would continue.

The ULFA-I statement came in response to Assam chief minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement before the media on Wednesday regarding ‘possibility or not’ to hold discussion on core demand of the ULFA-I within the ambit of Indian Constitution and relevance of some of demands of the ULFA-I in the changed scenario in the state.

The ULFA-I self-styled ‘commander-in-chief’ Paresh Baruah on Thursday stated that the history of Assam stands witness that Assam was never a part of India.

He made it clear that the sovereignty of Asom will never be compromised in the years to come.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister has refuted the media report that he is ready to discuss ULFA (I)’s sovereignty demand.

Sarma while strongly rebutting the media report said that no chief minister can discuss the sovereignty of India with anyone.

“I am aghast to see this news in @timesofindia. No Chief Minister can discuss Sovereignty of India with any one. This is non-negotiable. We all Indians, irrespective of our positions, are here to protect the sovereignty of India. I strongly refute the news report. This is FALSE,” Sarma said in a tweet on Thursday morning.

It may be mentioned here that Sarma had recently said that the Assam government is positive about ULFA (I) regarding their joining the dialogue process even though there is an issue, which is sovereignty, of disagreement.

“They have a demand, which is a core issue. Unless we talk and an agreement is reached, we cannot say a permanent solution is there. We need to discuss the core issue under the ambit of Constitutional boundaries. It is a long process, but we are positive,” Sarma said.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.