ULFA (I) threatens to kill abducted Quippo staff next week

Proscribed outfit bans Quippo activities in South East Asia

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 19: Three days after passing of the deadline set by ULFA (I) for the release of two abducted oil employees, a joint statement of ULFA (I) and NSCN on Friday announced that they will execute the duo of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited.

Two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited – Pranab Kumar Gogoi, a drilling superintendent and Ram Kumar, a radio operator of the company, were abducted by ULFA (I) on December 21 from the company’s drilling location in Diyun in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

Gogoi hails from Sivasagar district, while Kumar hails from Khagaria district in Bihar.

The ULFA (I) in a statement on January 27 said that the death penalty would be executed if Quippo fails to pay the demanded amount of money by February 16.

The banned outfit had also warned both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam government not to engage military for their release. If done so it might lead to ‘unwanted’ situation, the militant group had said.

In a statement here on Friday ULFA (I)’s publicity wing member K Romel Asom said that their negotiation with Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited for the release of the two captive employees of the oil company had failed.

In a press statement, the banned outfit said, “the NSCN and ULFA (I) inform the people of Assam, government and administration of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and the two families of Quippo employees that talks between the outfit and company that went on from February 16 to 19 have failed. Hence, in the coming week, we shall act on Ram Kumar and Pranab Kumar Gogoi as per our earlier resolution.”

The outfit also banned the operation of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited in the West Southeast Asia region and asked all the employees to look for alternatives or to face consequences.

According to sources, the ULFA (I) had demanded Rs 20 crore as a ransom for the release of the duo.

Sources claimed that ULFA (I) had possibly kept the duo captive somewhere deep inside the Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh which shares its border with Myanmar, where the outfit is believed to have several hideouts. Earlier, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal appealed to the outfit to release them on humanitarian grounds.