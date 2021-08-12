ULFA-I wants plebiscite, constitution amendment

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: For the first time, the ULFA (Independent) has not called for boycott of the Independence-Day celebration in the state, instead it has demanded the Centre to amend the Constitution of India to felicitate a dialogue with the outfit.

The outfit which has been on a unilateral ceasefire ending on August 15 said that it has not called for a strike on this Independence Day and would also abstain from any armed protest. However, it has appealed to the people of the state to host black flags and wear black badges as a protest maintaining all, Covid-19 protocol.

The armed outfit has urged the Union government for a plebiscite to decide if the people of Assam want independence.

“Talks, if any, have to be on the issue of Assam’s independence or sovereignty. If the government cannot hold talks on the issue of sovereignty or independence, let there be a plebiscite on the issue,” the statement said.

Citing the Treaty of Yandaboo, the notes of Chinese pilgrim-scholar Hiuen Tsang and the Mughal era, the outfit said that the state was annexed with India forcibly.

“Since history has mentioned that Assam was a sovereign state, then why can’t the India government hold a discussion on the issue? The leaders of the country have always denied having talks with ULFA (I) citing the constitution. But if the same constitution was amended over 100 times for the benefit of people then why can’t it be changed again to felicitate the discussion?” ULFA-I spokesperson Rumel Asom said in a statement here.

“If the Indian government wants to hold talks with ULFA (I), it must amend its constitution and approve the right to secede of the communities or hold a plebiscite of the indigenous people of the state to uplift the spirit of democracy,” the statement said.