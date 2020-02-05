ULFA, NNPGs hold solidarity meet in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 5: At a time when the Centre is making all out efforts to bring permanent peace in the Northeast, members of the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) met leaders of pro-talk faction of here on Tuesday.

Both the outfits exchanged views and opinions during the cordial deliberations on crucial issues pertaining to the ongoing political dialogues.

According to a joint statement, the Working Committee NNPG appreciated the peace process between the centre and the ULFA and hoped that an early inclusive agreement would be inked fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Assam.

The ULFA also acknowledged the political negotiations between Working Committee NNPG and the Centre as a practical approach towards resolving the decades long Naga issue. Both the outfits also agreed to maintain constant interactions and ensure continuity of dialogue process.

The meeting was attended by pro-talk ULFA chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, vice chairman Pradip Gogoi, general secretary Anup Chetia, NNPG Working Committee convenor N Kitovi Zhimomi, co-convenor Wangtin Naga, co convenor Zopra Vero, co-convenor Z Hozheto Chophy, co-convenor Kiumukam Yimchunger, co-convenor Toshi Walling and co-convenor Issac Sumi.

It may be mentioned that the NNPGs are also stakeholders in the ongoing Indo-Naga Peace Talks.

The meeting came at a time when the talks between the Centre and the pro-talk faction of the ULFA is in progress.

The Assam government has already offered an olive branch to ULFA (I) supremo Paresh Barua for coming to the national mainstream.

However, the rebel leader has hinted at coming to negotiations only if ‘sovereignty’ is considered to be the core issue.