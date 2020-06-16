ULFA(I) activist dies in custody, probe ordered

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 15: A suspected ULFA(I) activist identified as Jayanta Bora (30), who was captured in a joint operation of police and the army died in police custody at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in the wee hours of Monday.

Jayanta, who hails from Block 5 of Kakodonga Habi Gaon, had been brought to JMCH after having complained of feeling uneasy.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati directed a magisterial enquiry to be conducted by additional deputy commissioner Tapan Gohain.

Korati said that he would submit the report within 10 days and that the situation was under close watch.

An official source said that on Sunday, the troops of 244-Field Regiment based in Charaideo had come with a requisition informing about presence of a member of ULFA-I/NSCN (I-M) in Borholla and also requested a police representative to conduct a search operation in search of that militant. Accordingly, a police team went to assist the army team to conduct the search operation in Kakodonga area.

“During search operation Army apprehended the suspected militant Jayanta Bora and brought him to Borholla police station in their vehicle. On reaching the police station, the Army team reported that the person was feeling uneasy and hence he was immediately admitted at Borholla CHC. The attending doctor gave preliminary treatment and referred him to JMCH. He was declared dead at JMCH,” the source said.