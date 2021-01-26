ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah’s ancestral village Jeraigaon ready to celebrate Republic Day

By: Avik Chakraborty

DIBRUGARH, Jan 25: Jeraigaon, 35 km from Dibrugarh district of upper Assam, ancestral village of ULFA(I) commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah, is ready to celebrate Republic Day on Tuesday despite the armed outfit has called to boycott Republic Day celebration in the state.

In 90s, the village had been infested with insurgency and many youth from this village had joined the ULFA. But now, things have changed.

Every year ULFA(I) calls for boycott of Republic Day and Independence Day but this could not dampen the spirit of people of Jeraigaon and now they are coming out to celebrate both the days.

Kishor Chetia, a young villager of Jeraigaon said, “We believe in nationalism and the spirit of nationalism is infested in our blood. A large number of footballers brought laurels for Jeraigaon. We are proud of this sport stars. Babul Phukan and Reboti Phukan brought laurels for our village in national level. Still our village can produce good bunch of sportstars. Every year we celebrate Republic Day and Independence Day.”

Chabua MLA Binod Hazarika said that ULFA(I) commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah should shun the path of violence and come to mainstream for talks.

Binod Hazarika said, “ULFA(I) should stop boycotting Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. Through boycotting the celebration they want to show their muscle power but now times has changed and people are coming out to celebrate Republic Day and Independence Day. The mindset of the people have changed they are celebrating Republic Day and Independence day in Chabua.”

“I appeal ULFA(I) C-in-C Paresh Baruah to discard the “Sovereign Assam” demand and come to talk with the government which are fruitful. Our government is always ready for talks,” he said.

Hazarika said, “Like every year this year also we will hoist national flag in schools, colleges, government offices and panchayat offices in Chabua. For school children, we have organised several programmes.”

Every year national flag was hoisted at Bogdung Parishami LP School at Jeraigaon Digalibari. Dilip Baruah, the headmaster of the school will unfurl the tri-colour on Tuesday.

Jeraigaon Gaon Panchayat president Medani Mech Baruah said, “We believe in nationalism and want development of our village. Many youths from this village have joined the banned outfit but later they returned.”