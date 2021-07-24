Uluoni CHC receives 50 oxygen concentrators 

NAGAON, July 23: The medical superintendent, Uluoni Community Health Centre (CHC), Nagaon district received 50 internationally certified oxygen concentrators from The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funded donation. This is a part of C-CAMP’s larger mandate to augment hospital infrastructure in various parts of the country with lifesaving technologies. Notably, as part of Covid-19 relief and 3rd wave preparation efforts, the deputy commissioner’s office, Nagaon district, Assam has been actively working with the public and private partners to ensure sufficient healthcare resources will be available.

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms – C-CAMP is an initiative supported by the Department of Biotechnology, government of India, ministry of Science and Technology, government of India, NITI Aayog-AIM, ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, government of India, and Department of IT, BT, S&T government of Karnataka. It is one of the largest and premier life science innovation, technology and entrepreneurship hubs in India. C-CAMP has directly funded, incubated and mentored over 200 start-ups over the last few years and is connected to about over 2000 start-ups and innovators across the country.