UN Academy relaxes fees worth 1 crore amid lockdown

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 25: Responding to the appeal from state finance minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to cut down 50 percent monthly tuition fees of students in private schools across the state during the lockdown, the Upendra National Academy, Kokrajhar (popularly known as UN Academy) has made an exemption of approximately Rs 1 crore school. The feat was achieved by cutting down student’s fees from UN Academy Schools across the state.

Director of the UN Academy, Kokrajhar, Krishna Gopal Basumatary informed that the UN Academy management board has welcomed the decision of the state government and education department to make 50% fees relaxation of the students during the lockdown.

He added that monthly fees for April has been relaxed for almost 20 thousand students in 80 schools across the state which amounts to approximately Rs 1 crore.