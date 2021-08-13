UNDP officials meet Pramod Boro 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 12: A meeting on sustainable development goals in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) districts was held on Thursday between representatives from United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) and BTC chief executive member Pramod Boro and senior officials of Bodoland Territorial Council administration.

The meeting was held at the BTC Secretariat conference hall that discussed sustainable development goals and their aspects through the programmes of UNDP.

The UNDP team was led by John Borgoyary, United Nation Development Programme (UNDP), regional head, Northeast, Supriya Khound, UNDP, project coordinator, Green Recovery, Arjun Narzary, consultant, UNDP and the meeting was attended by Pramod Boro, BTC CEM, BTC executive members, secretaries & other officers of BTC, all council head of departments of BTR regarding sustainable development goals under the United Nation Development Programme to tie-up the projects of BTR.

Under the Sustainable Development Goals, several projects and schemes will be taken up such as no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life inland, peace, justice and strong institutions and partnership for the goals, under UNDP in Bodoland Territorial Region.

“The council level committee on SDG for BTR is going to be constituted very soon under the guidance of chief of BTC and regional head of UNDP to expedite the works of districts, blocks and Panchayat level programmes,” said a senior official in Bodoland Territorial Council Secretariat.