Unidentified body found

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 2: An unidentified body of a young man was found on Wednesday evening at Hanjanglangso Market beside NH 39 under Bokajan Police Station.

The body was found by a passerby and informed the police who came there and took necessary steps and later sent the body for post-mortem to Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

Police said that as of now they have no clue related to the body and requested that anyone who may know the person can contact Bokajan Police Station.

