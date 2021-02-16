Unique Saraswati puja initiative in Jorhat School

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 16: The Sahnpuriya KC LP School in West Jorhat took a unique initiative to foster reading and learning among children by asking teachers, parents and well-wishers to donate books to the school’s library on Saraswati puja on Tuesday.

Several people were seen handing over books meant for children to the school authorities during the puja.

The school’s managing committee took the decision to ask all who came to the school on Saraswati puja to come with books on children’s literature to enrich the reading material already available in the library.

President of the managing committee Ramen Saikia said that this measure on Saraswati puja could not have been more apt as Saraswati in Indian religious belief is the goddess of learning.

“The students already have several books in the library, 1500 to be exact, which they are allowed to take home after classes are over. With 330 coming in today, our library will now be well stocked with new books for the children to browse through,” he said.

The LP School located in Sahnpuriya village was established in 1974 and became provincialised in 1979. The then ADC Ashim Kumar Chetia had helped in construction of the school’s library which opened its door in 2004.

“North East Institute of Hotel Management had also aided in construction of the library and donated an almirah and 10. Since then others, many of them members of the Asam Sahitya Sabha have donated children’s books generously to the library,” Saikia added.

The Sahnpuriya village has about 367 families all of who celebrate Saraswati puja together at the school.