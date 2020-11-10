United People’s Revolutionary Front announces truce with govt

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 9: United People’s Revolutionary Front (UPRF), an insurgent group operating in Karbi Anglong, on Monday declared a unilateral ceasefire with Assam government with effect from November 11.

In a statement signed by its defence secretary Chinkhansem Guite, the UPRF said, “In establishing a permanent peace and harmony in the region, the UPRF has decided to abjure to violence and wanted to join the mainstream to pursue our cause through peaceful and democratic means and therefore hereby declare a unilateral ceasefire for a period of two month w.e.f. November 11, 2020.”

“Therefore, all cadres and commanders are directed to stop normal operation with immediate effect to enable the peace process with the government,” the statement said.

UPRF chairman Martin Guite was killed in a night-long encounter in a search operation in the forests of Singhasan Hill in Karbi Anglong on October 6, last.