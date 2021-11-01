Unity Run conducted in Tezpur, Jorhat

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 31: As part of commemoration events for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, a ‘Unity Run’ was organized on Sunday in various Air Force Stations for air warriors, NCs(E), DSC personnel, civilians and their families. The run was conducted as a tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives towards freedom of this great nation. The event was flagged off by Air Commodore DS Dangi, Vayu Sena Medal, Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station, Tezpur. He encouraged personnel and their families to lead a healthy lifestyle and include physical activities like playing games, walking and jogging in their daily routine. On the other hand, the unity run organised for the occasion in Air Force Station, Jorhat was flagged off by Air Cmde MK Jha, Air Officer Commanding, 10 Wing, Air Force Station Jorhat.