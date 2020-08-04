Unlock 2.0: Dima Hasao admin issues fresh guidelines

HT Bureau

HAFLONG, Aug 3: In pursuance of the order of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Dima Hasao district administration issued fresh guidelines, allowing inter-district movement on two days of the week, and hundred per cent office attendance from Monday to Friday.

Inter-district movement of people is allowed on Monday and Tuesday and no separate permission or approval will be required for travel within the state on these two days, the order, which will come into force with immediate effect and continue till August 14, the order issued by Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Baruah here said.

Malls and Gym have been allowed to operate between Monday and Friday, restaurants and other hospitality services have been allowed to function on all days except Saturday and Sundays with maintenance of COVID-19 norms of social distancing. The hotels are allowed to operate with strict maintenance of COVID-19 norms, the order said.

All Central and state government establishments including banks, insurance companies etc will operate with 100% attendance except pregnant women’s point to point buses for all staff.

Cinema hall, swimming pool, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditorium, assembly halls and similar places of public shall remain closed. The social, political, sports, entertainments, academic, religious function and other large congregations shall remain closed, the order also said.

The administration also restricted and advised people above 65 years of age and children below 10 years of age to remain at home except for medical emergencies, it said.

Wearing of masks is compulsory in public workplaces and during transportation and in case found violating the protocols will imposed fine of Rs 1000 for the offence, it added.