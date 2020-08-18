Unlock 3.0 begins, normalcy returns to Guwahati

Social distancing norm goes for a toss in city buses

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 17: Heavy rush of traffic was noticed in main roads of the city on Monday as the Assam government issued new guidelines for unlock 3.0 with effect from Monday.

All long distance buses and the city bus services resumed in the city with 50 per cent capacity from Monday.

However, the city buses in Guwahati were found to be flouting the Unlock 3.0 norms and guidelines.

As per the new guidelines, the city buses should ply with 50 per cent of their capacity, however, it was seen that the city buses were with full capacity. The social distancing norm went for a toss.

The new guidelines will now permit movement of people from 5 am to 9.30 pm on weekdays. However, movement is restricted on Saturdays and Sundays.

Apart from city buses, other public transport are allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. Moreover, the opening of shops and business establishments on one side of the road have been withdrawn and all activities allowed earlier shall continue between 5 am and 9 pm.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums, and other places of public gathering remains closed.

According to the guideline issued on August 13 by state’s chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, all permitted activities mentioned in the earlier orders will continue to be allowed between 5 am and 9 pm between Monday and Friday.

Though the order came in to force with effect from August 16, literally it is in public exercise from August 17 as the permitted activities are still under restriction on Saturday and Sunday.

The state transport department has taken initiatives to resume bus services of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) after relaxation of lockdown guidelines.

All long distance buses, city buses and other public transport vehicles were seen plying on the roads of Guwahati since morning hours.

From Monday, restrictions of one side of the street are also withdrawn for which the normal city life has regained its full view.

The government also allowed inter-district movement of passenger vehicles from Monday to Friday with 50 per cent of the capacity, the city’s entry points – Jalukbari near Saraighat bridge and Khanapara witnessed rushing traffic.

Moreover, most of the city bus stops were also seen gathering with passengers waiting for buses as the latest guideline also allowed plying of city buses and other public transport subject to maintenance of all COVID-19 protocols and social distancing with 50 per cent capacity.

However, police personnel were observed monitoring the plying of buses in every nook and corner of the city.

Notably, the movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9:30 pm and 5 am. Spitting in public places, consumption of tobacco and liquor products shall be strictly prohibited. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious functions and other large congregations numbering more than 50 per cent shall remain prohibited.