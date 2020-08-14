Unlock 3.0: Govt goes for more relaxations

Inter-district movement allowed from Monday to Friday

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: Assam government has allowed inter-district movement of people and vehicle between Monday and Friday instead of earlier Monday and Tuesday as the government issued new guidelines for unlock 3.0 from 5 am of August 16 to 9:30 pm of August 31.

The restrictions of one side of the street will also be withdrawn from August 16, according to the order issued by state chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Thursday.

The inter-district movement of vehicles are allowed with 50% capacity, while the city buses are allowed subject to maintenance of all COVID-19 protocols and social distancing and with 50% capacity.

Apart from this, the government allowed all permitted activities to continue between 5 am and 9 pm between Monday and Friday.

Public transport is allowed subject to maintenance of all COVID-19 protocols and social distancing with 50% capacity.

The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9-30 pm and 5 am.

Spitting in public places, consumption of tobacco and liquor products will be strictly prohibited.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious functions and other large congregations numbering more than 50 persons will remain prohibited.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places of public gathering will remain closed.

No activities are allowed in containment zones and entry and exit from such zones are strictly prohibited.

No movement of individuals will be allowed on Saturday and Sunday at any time all over the state.

Persons above 65 years of age and children below the age of ten years are advised to stay indoors except for unavoidable health reasons.

Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplaces and public transport etc. Violation will attract a fine of Rs. 1000/- for the first offence.