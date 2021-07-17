Unlock 3 in Nagaland from tomorrow 

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 16: The Nagaland government announced Unlock 3 from July 18 to August 1 on Friday. The state government began the unlock process in the state initially for 10 days from July 1 to July 10 following a decline in Covid-19 cases. The Unlock 2 is in force from July 11 and will end on July 17.

“Unlock 3 – 18 July till 1st August,” government spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon tweeted.

Asking for caution as there is a slight uptick in Covid positive cases in the last week, Kikon said the tourists who have taken two doses of vaccine will be welcomed to Nagaland. He also said classes in higher secondary and colleges will start from July 26 while other classes will begin from August 1. “Vaccination is a must for staff,” Kikon added.

Meanwhile, the state recorded three more Covid deaths and 95 positive cases on Friday. Altogether 61 people recovered from the infection during the day. The Health and Family Welfare Department said nine people tested positive in Dimapur, Kiphire 3, Kohima 47, Longleng 6, Mokokchung 11, Peren 1, Phek 5 and Tuensang 13. Of the 61 recoveries, Dimapur reported 9, Kiphire 5, Kohima 9, Longleng 1, Mokokchung 17, Mon 3, Peren 2, Phek 9 and Zunheboto 6. The department also said the State received six PSA oxygen plants from UNICEF for Longleng, Kiphire, Zunhebo to, Wokha, Mon, and Peren district.

“The state remains eternally grateful for the continued support in the fight against the pandemic,” it stated.

“Now, our state is in a position to provide sufficient oxygen to combat the health crisis,” health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.