Unlock 3 in Nagaland to begin from today

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 17: The 15-day Unlock 3 in Nagaland will begin from July 18 with further relaxations and reopening of activities. It will remain effective till August 1.

Issuing relaxations of lockdown regulations during the period, chief secretary J Alam, in an order, on Saturday said colleges will be allowed to reopen from July 26 subject to all the teachers and non-teaching staff having been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or having taken the first dose of the vaccine and at least 15 days have passed since taking the first dose.

The order said the schools will be permitted to reopen for Class XI and XII from August 2, subject to the vaccination of all the teachers and non-teaching staff as in the case of colleges. The State Home Department will issue a directive on the allowable percentage of attendance of the students in the classes for colleges and schools.

The returnees/travellers entering the state and tourists, who are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated will not be required to be tested for Covid-19 at the point of entry or required to quarantine. Those who have taken the first of the vaccine and at least 15 days have passed since taking the dose will not be required to be tested for Covid-19 at the point of entry but will be required to quarantine for seven days. For all other cases, the persons concerned will be required to undergo testing for Covid-19 on payment as per the government approved rates at the point of entry and further undergo seven days quarantine.

Inter-district movement of people for non-essential service or purpose, including private journey, by light vehicles will be allowed subject to the person(s) including the driver being asymptomatic and having completed their Covid-19 vaccinations or taken at least a single dose of vaccine and 15 days have passed since taking the dose.

Opening of in-house skill development institutes or establishments with 50 percent capacity from July 26 will be permitted, subject to the vaccination of all the trainers, assistants and non-teaching staff.

Alam said social, political, religious, entertainment, academic, cultural gatherings and other public gatherings will be allowed up to a maximum of 50 persons when the events are held indoors, and up to a maximum of 100 persons when the events are conducted outdoors. In the event of exceptional requirement of holding of a function or programme with a larger gathering, prior permission of the District Task Force will be required.

Opening of restaurants for dine-in, up to 50 percent capacity will be permitted, subject to vaccination of all the attendants or staff of the restaurants.

The district task forces have been asked to map areas for micro-containment zones in case the situation warrants, as per the detailed guidelines to be issued.

The government directed all the district’s task forces to enforce the directive for displaying the vaccination status of the shopkeepers, barbers, taxi drivers etc.