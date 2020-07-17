‘Unlocking’ to be introduced in Guwahati, says Himanta

Assam govt to launch mega plasma donation campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 16: After 21 day-long total lockdown, the capital city Guwahati will go for unlock from July 19 amid rising COVID-19 positive cases in the city.

“Unlocking will begin in Guwahati. Everything will not be opened together. There will be gradual reopening.” State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said addressing a press conference here Thursday.

The city has been placed under lockdown till July 19 as it has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

So far, Guwahati has registered a total of 8,375 COVID-19 positive cases since June 24. On Wednesday, 649 cases were detected in the city.

Assam government will launch a mega drive to boost its plasma bank reserves wherein those recovered COVID-19 patients from outside desirous of donating the blood component will be accorded state guest status and provided return flight tickets and accommodation.

“We will launch a nationwide publicity campaign and those from other states desiring to donate plasma will be accorded state guest status, along with to and fro flight tickets and accommodation facilities,” Sarma said.

A plasma bank has already been operationalised at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). The drive has been intensified with the first donor being a doctor. Two other doctors donated on Thursday and two others are scheduled to do so on Friday, he said.

Dr. Lithikesh, a post-graduate student at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was the first plasma donor at the plasma bank which was set up at GMCH. Manish Tibrewal, the first COVID-19 patient in Guwahati who later recovered also donated his plasma.

Besides GMCH, plasma banks will become operational immediately at the four medical colleges of Silchar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Tezpur while Barpeta and Diphu will have them after 15 days, he said.

These plasma banks will be linked online and will be coordinated by a National Health Mission team, he added.

Sarma said recovered symptomatic patients from other states can come to the state and donate plasma for the treatment of coronavirus positive patients here.

In Assam, there were few COVID-19 cases during the initial stages and as such the number of plasma donors is less now. But with the increase in positive cases there will be more donors from the next month, Sarma said.

“We have decided to strengthen our plasma bank drive and appeal to all symptomatic recovered patients to join us in this movement,” the minister said.

The recovered patients will be provided with a plasma donation card at the time of discharge from hospital and after 28 days they can contact the authorities for donation. But they have to do so within three months of their discharge, he said.

A person can donate 400 gm of plasma which can be used for treating two COVID-19 patients, Sarma added.

“Doctors from our state have displayed their exemplary dedication towards humanity by not only treating patients for endless hours in PPE kits, getting infected by the disease and now they are donating plasma to cure more patients,” he said.

Five recovered patients have already donated their plasma, while three positive patients have received plasma treatment, he added.

Sarma said those recovered patients from the state who donate plasma can use their donor certificates for preferential treatment under various government schemes.

Out of the total 19,754 positive patients in the state so far, 12,888 have recovered. There are 6,815 active cases, 48 afflicted have died and three others have migrated.

The minister also said the state government is going to set up 60 more COVID-19 screening centres in Guwahati.

“150 laboratory technicians will be recruited soon. Their jobs will be permanent,” he said.

Sarma informed that the state has completed 6 lakh coronavirus infection testing as of date.

“Assam has touched a milestone by completion of 6 lakh test by this evening,” he said.

Over 17000 per million population tests were conducted across Assam. The minister said the state is behind Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in per million per day testing.

Sarma said for faster publication of coronavirus test results, three labs will be operational from this week and six labs will be functional within July this year.

The minister said the conduct of rapid antigen tests and RT PCR tests are increasing in the city and for faster results of the COVID-19 tests, three labs have been built in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Dr. B.Borooah Cancer Hospital and Sonapur Civil Hospital.

The minister also added, two more labs are being established in Barpeta and Jorhat medical college and hospitals.