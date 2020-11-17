UNTABA warns AASU, KSA on economic blockade against Nagaland

Interest of Karbi Anglong would be best protected under Nagaland: UNTABA

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 16: In view of indefinite economic blockade called by Karbi Students Association (KSA) and All Assam Students Union (AASU), United Naga Tribes Association on Border Areas (UNTABA) on Monday clarified that the historical and traditional Assam-Naga boundary lies at Dhodar Ali/Naga Bund (now Dhodar Ali) near Golaghat stretching upwards to the tri-junction of the boundary of Assam-Nagaland-Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement here UNTABA chairman Hukavi T Yepthomi and general secretary Imsumongba Pongen said, “The UNTABA had submitted a representation to Prime Minister on March 2, 2016 and the copies have been made available to all the negotiating parties including the NSCN/GPRN, WC/NNPG and peace interlocutor RN Ravi on various occasions. Ravi assured UNTABA that an ‘independent and empowered boundary commission’ will be constituted based on the political settlement. It is hoped that the negotiating parties will keep this perspective in mind while settling the Naga issue.”

The UNTABA reiterated that until and unless a complete restoration of Naga lands is fulfilled, there can be no final Indo-Naga political solution. “In the light of the Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) making noises against the Naga people and the unfortunate episode of their so-called ‘economic blockade of Nagaland,’ it threatens the cordial relations Nagas have enjoyed with the Assamese people since time immemorial,” the statement added.

It claimed that the Naga National Council (NNC), in order to retrieve the areas under Naga Hills District created in 1866 and the total areas covered under it as notified in 1875, negotiated with the members of the then Constituent Assembly of India, Sir Akbar Ali Hydari and Gopinath Bordoloi, the then Governor and the Premier of Assam Province in June 27 to 29, 1947, at Kohima and brought about a political agreement called ‘The 9 Point Agreement.’ The key points in this agreement included to bring back into the Naga Hills District all the Reserved Forests transferred to Sibsagar and Nowgong districts in the past (those days Golaghat and Jorhat were small townships under Nowgong and Sibsagar) and to bring under one unified administrative unit, as far as possible, all the Naga inhabited areas. “During the course of history, Naga areas covering an area of 4974.16 square miles or an equivalent of 12883.03 square kilometres was transferred out without the consent of the Naga people,” the statement further added. “Lists of transferred Reserved Forests include Nambor, Upper Daigurung, Lower Daigurung, Kaliani, Diphu, Rengma, Daldali, Dhansiri, Langting Mupa, Lumding, Desema, Kaki, Geleki, Tiru, Kakadanga, Desoi Valley, Desoi and Doyang,” it claimed. However, the centre failed to fulfil the political agreement made with the Naga people prompting the NNC to conduct a voluntary plebiscite on May 16, 1951, it stated.

Later, the government of India appointed an Independent adviser KVK Sundaram in August 1971 to oversee the boundary disputes. “The leaders of Karbi Hills presented a memorandum to the Adviser on November 21, 1972 expressing the wishes of the people to join Nagaland,” it said.

Notably, it claimed that on April 12, 1972, the president of Karbi Hills Nationalist Organisation Sarsing Terang submitted a memorandum to the governor of Assam and Nagaland BK Nehru expressing the desire of the people to join Nagaland considering this as the ‘simplest, best and final solution’ for the preservation and protection of their ‘lost identity through gradual process of assimilation’. Subsequently, on June 12 1972, in a joint meeting of the leaders of different political organisations namely Karbi-Riche-A-Darban, the Progressive Party of Karbi Hills, the Karbi Hills Youth Congress Committee and the Karbi Students’ Association passed a resolution in support of the Karbi Hills Nationalist Organisation to the effect that they would jointly and unitedly fight for the liberation of their people.

Accordingly, on June 21, 1972, Sarsing Terang submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi urging the Centre for ‘Integration of Karbi Hills with Nagaland’ expressing this as a step towards preservation and protection of ‘identity language; social customs and tradition’. It further claimed that the destiny of the Karbi people would be best secured if they became a contiguous part of Nagaland protected by Article 371 A.

It, therefore, added that the KSA should not allow itself to be misguided by nefarious elements but as a student body should act responsibly and be a bridge during these troubled times.