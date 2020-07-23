Upamanyu Hazarika offers to fight Deepjyoti Gogoi’s case

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 22: Senior advocate and founder of Prabajan Virodhi Mancha Upamanyu Hazarika has offered to help all those who are victims of such actions which infringe the freedom of speech and liberty of any person.

Referring to the arrest of Deepjyoti Gogoi, a university student, at the dead of night for forwarding a news post, Hazarika stated that he and his colleagues were ready and willing to offer their services and provide legal assistance.

“If a person is arrested for forwarding a news report in social media then this spells extreme danger for personal liberty and freedom of speech and expression. The publicity department of the Assam Government which had dubbed the news post forwarded by Deepjyoti as ‘fake news’ has been proved to be false by the editor in chief of the portal in an open letter to the Government. When the state is facing such a grave crisis as floods and Covid-19, for chief minister Sonowal, is the greatest danger to the State from a social media by a University student?” he asked.

Hazarika further said that this was a fundamental breach of fundamental rights and the law laid down by the Supreme Court on two counts.

Firstly, the Supreme Court in the case Shreya Singhal in 2015 had declared her arrest and registration of an offence for a social media post to be in breach of her fundamental rights and section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was set aside.

Secondly, it is settled law in multiple decisions and judgements of the Supreme Court that criticism of a leader may not amount even to a civil defamation, leave alone criminal charges.

“If the chief minister lacks such basic courage to face criticism and misuses the law in so unconstitutional a manner, then senior police officials and particularly the Advocate General of the State should have cautioned and advised him against such grossly arbitrary steps,” he said.

To victimise those who are particularly vulnerable – especially students and those who belong to weaker communities like Rajesh Gorh of North Lakhimpur who was arrested in similar circumstances for forwarding a social media post three years ago is a clear strategy to quell all dissent by making an example out of such cases. This sounds the death knell for democracy.