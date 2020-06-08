UPPL alleges huge job scam in BTC, demands enquiry

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 7: RTI activist and UPPL central committee member Rajkumar Prithibiraj Narayan Dev Mech and UPPL party’s secretary of IT cell Kamal Azad have alleged huge job scams during the BPF-ruled BTC administration and lodged an FIR with Kokrajhar Police station in this connection on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, Mech said that the BPF-ruled BTC administration indulged in illegal appointments during their 17-year reign in the council.

Several hundred persons were given appointment letters illegally in various departments including Transport, Food & Civil supply, Forest department etc in the council without conducting any interview or tests, he alleged.

Mech further informed that over 50 RTI cases have been filed on many issues in different departments where several hundred persons have been appointed illegally in BTC administration during this period.

UPPL party demanded strict investigation into the alleged job scam perpetrated during BPF’s tenure. They have also put a demand to the Assam Governor to check and order enquiry against the involved officials, former BTC executive members.