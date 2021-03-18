UPPL, BPF lock horns in Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar East and West constituencies

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 17: As the Assam assembly election knocking at the door, party and candidates were seeing busy in their campaigning to woo the common voters across the state.

In Kokrajhar district, there are assembly segments including Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar West and Kokrajhar East where UPPL and BPF parties have put their own candidates and all candidates were seen as heavyweight in their political position.

Former general secretary of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and one of signatories of BTR accord Lawrence Islary has been contesting against the sitting MLA Pramila Rani Brahma in Kokrajhar East constituency which was known as stronghold of BPF party in the upcoming assembly elections.

In Kokrajhar East LAC would be witnessing a tough contest between BPF and UPPL party candidates.

Sitting MLA and Assam social welfare minister Brahma has been representing the Kokrajhar East constituency since 1991 and till date elected for six straight consecutive terms and this time too contesting for seventh term in her political career.

Brahma so far held two time cabinet minister of Assam in her 30 year legislator life and regarded as a longest serving woman MLA across the state.

She has expressed her hopeful that her candidature was getting massive support in the upcoming assembly elections. She has been hopeful that the Congress led Mahajoth will be forming government in the state with winning majority seats.

UPPL party has nominated former ABSU general secretary Islary, who was also UPPL secretary in Kokrajhar East constituency to contest the assembly elections.

Islary said that his candidature has been getting massive support from across the communities in the assembly elections. He said that his UPPL party will be contesting in 11 constituencies across the four districts of BTR and expressed hope of winning majority seats.

He said that people have been coming forward to extend support to the UPPL party candidates in the upcoming assembly elections. He said that this time people’s mandate would be in favour of UPPL party for parivartan and massive development.

Sitting MLA of Kokrajhar West constituency from BPF party Rabiram Narzary has retained party ticket for contesting the assembly elections due scheduled on April 6 in the third phase of the assembly elections, while UPPL party has put prominent businessman Manaranjan Brahma to contest for contesting assembly elections against the BPF nominee Narzary.

On Tuesday, BPF party announced eight more candidate’s names for contesting the assembly elections including Kokrajhar West constituency and so far BPF party will contest in 12 constituencies across the BTC districts.

Narzary has expressed his hopeful that he will be winning the Kokrajhar West constituency for straight second term with majority votes. He said that people from all sections of the communities will be voting in favour of his candidature in the assembly elections.

UPPL till date announced 11 candidates for contesting the upcoming assembly elections including Kokrajhar West constituency in four districts of the BTC region.

UPPL party nominated Manaranjan Brahma for Kokrajhar West constituency who is popularly known as a prominent businessman among the society.

Brahma said that he will be contesting against the BPF MLA Rabiram Narzary in Kokrajhar West LAC.

He was hopeful that peoples across the society are voting in favour of UPPL party for parivartan and good governance.

He said that his contest against sitting MLA Rabiram the will be straight and tough for a last laugh from the Kokrajhar West constituency.

In Gossaigaon, UPPL general candidate and UPPL youth president Somnath Narzary is contesting against the sitting BPF MLA MajendraNarzary.

Most of the candidates of the UPPL and BPF parties including BPF candidate for Kokrajhar East Pramila Rani Brahma and UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary will be filling their nomination papers on Thursday amidst huge gathering of party supporters at DC office in Kokrajhar.

UPPL candidate for Kokrajhar West Manaranjan Brahma and BPF candidate RabiramNarzary will be filing their nomination papers before the returning office at Gossaigaon sadar sub-divisional office on Thursday.